Guava Leaves For Diabetes And Obesity

Photo credit - Lifetimestyles.com

1. Cures Diarrhea

Guava leaf in medicinal purpose is mostly used to treat diarrhea. Diarrhea is a condition where the colon cant absorb water due to bacterial infection of Staphylococcus aureus. Study reported that guava leaf has strong anti-bacterial compound such as tannins and essential oil which very effective to fight against S. Aureus infection and inhibit those bacteria growth.

The way to use guava leaves to cure diarrhea is by taking 6 guava leaves, then wash it. Then, boil it through and squeeze the leaves. Next is you get the leaves extract. Then, just drink it straight once in two days until you feel much better.

2. Decreases Cholesterol level

It is surprising that guava leaf can reduce the level of cholesterol in bloodwhich can cause many health problems. Studies reported that guava leaf contains active phytochemical compounds such as gallic acid, cathechin and epicathecin which can inhibit pancreatic cholesterol esterase which slightly reduce cholesterol level.

3. Prevents Obesity

Obesity is being an epidemic nowadays since the change of people lifestyle. Obesity can cause many health problem such as diabetes and heart disease which are the main cause of mortality in most countries such as United State. Guava leaf contains compound called quarcetin which can inhibit the fat cell formation and the cathechin that has fat burning effect in the body.

4. Prevents Diabetes Type 2

Cathechin in guava leaf is not only can burn the fat but it also can control the blood glucose level or in other name it has hypoglycemic effect to the body. This may help to prevent the development of diabetes especially type 2 that also become a consequent along with developing obesity