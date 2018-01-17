Why Watermelon Seeds Is Good For Your Health

Photo culled from Step to health

1. Promote Heart Health

The magnesium in watermelon seeds greatly contributes to heart health. It aids in normal heart functioning and regulate blood pressure

As per a Kentucky study, the beneficial effects of watermelon seeds on the heart could be due to their antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and vasodilatory (widening of blood vessels) properties

2. Strengthen The Immune System

Watermelon seeds, especially the roasted variety, are packed with iron – and the mineral enhances immune function. The B vitamins in the seeds also help in this regard.

And magnesium, as per a Cuban study, has a strong relation to the immune system

3. Improve Male Fertility

The zinc in watermelon seeds is important for the male reproductive system. According to a Chinese study, zinc supplementation can significantly enhance sperm quality of infertile men. Also, zinc is only second to iron as the most abundant element in human tissues. And trace elements like zinc play a major role in the male reproductive system as they exhibit high activity at the molecular level. Studies have also found lower levels of zinc in the seminal plasma of infertile men than that in normal males. Though further studies are required, the possibility is encouraging.

4. Aid Diabetes Treatment

According to an Iranian study, watermelon seeds have positive effects on the accumulation of glycogen stores,which can help diabetes treatment.