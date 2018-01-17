Here's Why You Should Never Skip Breakfast

Photo culled from Pinterest

Breakfast is an important tool in maintaining effective cognitive functioning. For example, the USDA reports eating breakfast may help improve school children's scores in math, reading and on standardized tests. It also cites studies that found breakfast helps improve attention, problem-solving ability and memory. According to Diabetes.org, people who forgo breakfast are not as productive at work, are less effective problem solvers and have less mental clarity compared to people who regularly eat a healthy breakfast.

Energy levels

If you struggle with a lack of energy or frequent energy slumps mid-morning, you may be inadvertently causing this condition by skipping breakfast. Your brain and body need glucose in order to function effectively. After fasting all night, breakfast fuels your body so you start the day with energy.

Weight Maintenance

Eating breakfast may be an effective component of a weight-loss or maintenance program. The USDA reports studies have found children who regularly eat breakfast are less likely to struggle with weight problems. According to Diabetes.org, people who eat breakfast tend to take in less calories in a day than their non-breakfast-eating counterparts. The website also states that individuals who do not eat breakfast tend to snack more on sugary or high-fat foods, overeat in the evening and are more likely to be overweight. One reason for weight gain in non-breakfast eaters may be due to the prolonged fasting state your body enters if you go too long without eating. When you finally eat, it stores food as fat as a survival mechanism.

Health Issues

If you skip breakfast, you may also be depriving your body of adequate nutrition. Diabetes.org reports that breakfast skippers tend to be deficient in minerals such as calcium, in addition to not getting enough fruits and vegetables that provide important vitamins. The USDA confirms this by citing studies showing students who eat breakfast get more important nutrients, vitamins and minerals than those who don't eat in the morning. According to Arthritis Today online, there are other problems with skipping breakfast, including a risk of developing high levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), the "bad" cholesterol implicated in heart disease. The website also reports studies that find a higher level of resistance to insulin in individuals who consistently miss the morning meal.