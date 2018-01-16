5 Interesting Tips To Save Money on Any Purchase

If you’re looking to make a near-perfect budget, then saving money should be a priority. But, if saving doesn’t come naturally to you, it may be difficult to cut your spending. So, instead of focusing on the small details, why not focus on ways to save money on the purchase you make? Jumia Travel shares five ways you can save money when making a purchase.

Buy used or refurbished items

Most people enjoy the newness of an item despite the fact that it cost more. Why not try a used item rather than buying a new one? This said, if you’re not a huge fan of buying used, then you can try looking for older models of a particular item. In any case, buying something that’s older whether it’s used or new will save you money, especially where technology is concerned.

Cash Back Opportunities

There are many ways to earn cash back, and the great thing about cash back is that you can use it for anything. One of the easiest ways to earn cash back is through shopping portals, such as Ebates. You sign up for an account and shop online via their affiliate links. In return, you get a certain percentage of cash back when you make a purchase. Once you reach the cashout threshold, you’ll be able to redeem your rewards.

Take advantage of promotions and discounts

One popular solution to saving money on purchases is to look for discounts and promotions. Although this can be time-consuming, it is worth it.

Compare prices

There are many browser extensions and apps that you can use to view the price history of an item, see where it’s on sale, and for what price. This helps if you’re shopping at retailers that offer price match guarantees.

Buy discounted gift cards

People sell their unused gift cards to these websites, and in turn, the websites offer the gift cards at a discount. Keep an eye out and you might find cheap and affordable gift cards selling.