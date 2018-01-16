Is Your Faith Being Tested? Here's What To Do

Photo credit - Shutterstock

1. Seek the Lord’s Guidance

When your faith is being tested, you should seek the Lord’s guidance in prayer and through His Word, the Bible.

Many times, when something happens, praying and learning what God is saying about our situation is the last thing we want to do. But it is the most important thing we can do.

We often try to solve the problem ourselves or seek someone else’s direction and then when things get worse, we try to include God in our situation.

We will even get upset with Him for not showing up when we never included Him in our problems in the first place.

When we take the time to pray, we get connected with God and not only can we receive strength but we can receive words of wisdom, encouragement and direction from God. This can also be done by reading Scripture.

2. Be Strong and of Good Courage

When our faith is being tested, it’s important that we’re strong and of good courage as the Bible instructs.

One of the primary themes of the book of Joshua is “Be strong and of good courage” (Joshua 1:6-7, 9, 18).

While the book of Numbers shows that Israel lacked faith to enter the land of Canaan, God inspired Joshua with courage and faith to lead Israel to meet the enemy face to face, trusting God to give them the victory.

Of the 12 men selected to spy out the land of Canaan, only Joshua and Caleb brought favorable report.

While the other 10 spies focused on Canaanite giants and cities with strongly fortified walls, Joshua and Caleb focused their minds on the power of God to fulfill His promises.

Joshua was truly a great biblical leader.

3. Continue to Praise and Worship God

When our faith is being tested, at times praising God may not be the easiest thing to do as all we can think about is what we are facing.

But the best time to start worshipping and praising God is when your faith is being tested.

Praise and worship serves as a form of therapy that somehow comforts you in your situation.