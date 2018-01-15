How Would You Feel If Your Girlfriend Proposes To You?

Photo culled from itheedread.jezebel.com

It’s becoming a trend (a trend? really?), for women to propose to their boyfriends and a few daring ones have tried it already.

Looking at where we come from as Africans, how would you feel as a man when your girlfriend one day pops the question, “will you marry me?” in the open. Maybe at the restaurant, super market or bus stop?

What would be your reaction? Would you accept her proposal or reject it out of shyness?

Some women would love to propose to their men but are being inhibited by how society and how their men will look at them.

Some have often argued that women who propose to men are cheap or bad girls bad is that the case? Some have labelled it as altering life’s normal processes which often confer the rights of proposing on men.

Is proposing a right? Ah well!

In the face of all these happenings, there are really some extremely shy guys who needs to be helped to propose to women and for them women taking the first step will be to their benefit.

So looking at all this proposal thing, we should bear in mind that women proposing sometimes has its positives which goes a long way in favour of some shy men out there.

Now, back to the question. What would be your reaction if your girlfriend proposes to you?