Men: Symptoms Of Hernia. What You Should Do

Symptoms

Inguinal hernia signs and symptoms include:

A bulge in the area on either side of your pubic bone, which becomes more obvious when you're upright, especially if you cough or strain

A burning or aching sensation at the bulge

Pain or discomfort in your groin, especially when bending over, coughing or lifting

A heavy or dragging sensation in your groin

Weakness or pressure in your groin

Occasionally, pain and swelling around the testicles when the protruding intestine descends into the scrotum

You should be able to gently push the hernia back into your abdomen when you're lying down. If not, applying an ice pack to the area may reduce the swelling enough so that the hernia slides in easily. Lying with your pelvis higher than your head also may help.

Incarcerated hernia

If you aren't able to push the hernia in, the contents of the hernia can be trapped (incarcerated) in the abdominal wall. An incarcerated hernia can become strangulated, which cuts off the blood flow to the tissue that's trapped. A strangulated hernia can be life-threatening if it isn't treated.

Signs and symptoms of a strangulated hernia include:

Nausea, vomiting or both

Fever

Sudden pain that quickly intensifies

A hernia bulge that turns red, purple or dark

Inability to move your bowels or pass gas

If any of these signs or symptoms occurs, call your doctor right away.