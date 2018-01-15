3 Strong Indications Your Marriage Is On The Verge Of Collapse

Photo credit - Dreamstime

You feel lonely in your relationship.

When someone doesn't feel like they're seen or heard by their partner, or when they're too busy with the demands of life, a person can start to feel isolated — something that many couples report feeling. NYC-based relationship specialist Rachel A. Sussman , LCSW, says that loneliness is indicative of major marital woes. It's important to notice this and approach your partner about your feelings

You're worried about your finances.

If you're constantly worrying about your next paycheck or finding a better job, it can be very difficult to make time for good, old-fashioned romance. According to one study , married couples with lower-incomes were "more likely to be hurt by stressful life events and mental health problems than the marriages of the more affluent couples." So, find ways to tackle your financial issues as a team , rather than letting them come between you.

Sex isn't even on your mind.

Nearly 12 percent of marriages are sexless or nearly sexless, according to one survey . Naturally, things will get in the way of sex. (Think: caring for little kids, late work nights, health issues or even eating a huge meal.) But if you're avoiding sex for a prolonged period of time or are turned off by your partner, a deeper issue — like a lack of emotional intimacy or romance — might be at play.