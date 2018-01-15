How To Easily Overcome Anxiety

Photo culled from Ebony Magazine

Sleep

Sleep is a natural cure-all. I swear by it. Sleep can help you think clearly. If you're running on a good night's sleep it's so much easier to control your anxiety. Sleep is important not only to your physical health, but your mental health, too! PLUS! It gives you more energy to do things... Hello, motivation!

2. Breathe

Just breathe. Focus on your breath. Imagine yourself inhaling the blue air, and exhaling the golden air. Visualize the colors, and count your breaths. Not only will it occupy your thoughts and take your mind off of your anxiety, but it will help you calm down, too.

3. Count

Counting can help to occupy your brain too! When I can't sleep and the thoughts are just TOO much, I count backward from one hundred. Sometimes the thoughts just go in cycles, and it's anything I can do to stop it. Focusing and visualizing the numbers helps me to clear my head.

4. Limit caffeine and alcohol

It sucks, I know. I love my McDonald's Coke as much as the next girl, but it really does help to cut it out of your diet. Caffeine and alcohol are known to aggravate anxiety and trigger anxiety/panic attacks. And you don't have to cut it TOTALLY out, just try to minimize it!

5. Mindfulness

Meditate. Do it. Be mindful of your body, your brain, and your attitude. Focus on your breathing. Quiet your mind. Accept all of the swirling chaos, and put it away for now. Put it away to look at later, that way you're in your best mind to handle and control your anxiousness. Be present and aware of yourself and your surroundings.