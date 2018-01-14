3 Prayer Habits You Should Develop As A Christian

Photo credit - Pinterest

1. Actually pray like God is in the room

Brennan Manning tells the story of an elderly man who has struggled with prayer throughout his entire life.

The man just can’t see praying to a God he can’t actually see, hear, and feel. His prayer life is finally reinvented when he learns to imagine Jesus is sitting beside him in a chair, listening like a faithful friend.

The man’s family finds it remarkably strange that he places an empty chair by his bed in the last days of his life. On the day of his death, he is found with his head resting on the chair.

This is the kind of prayer that believes the Lord is with us. When we learn to pray in this way, prayer becomes more of a conversation than a religious obligation.

3. Ask God how you ought to pray

When I first created my prayer list, I prayed long and intensive prayers for each person every day of the week. It grew to be an overwhelming and arduous task.

As years wore on, I learned to simply imagine that I was lifting each person before the throne of God, asking him to minister to him with his presence, and listening for any nudges he might give on how I could specifically pray.

This kind of prayer was more than a monologue about what I guessed loved ones might need. Instead, it drew me into communion with the Lord and relied upon the Holy Spirit to reveal how I ought to pray and if I needed to act in any wa