Top 5 Things You Should Never Do In An Interview

Photo credit - Shutterstock

Mistake #1: Lying. It should go without saying that lying during an interview is a huge no-no. Yet, candidates still do it, and when they get caught, it’s enough for 66 percent of hiring managers to immediately remove them from consideration.

Mistake #2: Answering a cell phone or text during the interview. One of the fastest ways to lose favor and ruin a job interview is to answer a call or text in the middle of it, according to 64 percent of hiring managers surveyed. Understandably so. Checking your phone during an interview sends the message that you don’t take the interview seriously and shows a lack of respect for your interviewer and his or her time. Take temptation out of the way entirely by turning your phone off or silencing it before you start the interview. (Don’t simply put it on vibrate, either. That’s not fooling anyone.)

Mistake #3: Appearing arrogant. Appearing arrogant or entitled is an instant disqualifier for 59 percent of hiring managers. While you should be ready and able to discuss your professional accomplishments and what makes you stand out, there’s a fine line between boasting and bragging. Frame your big wins in the company's overall success: your impressive sales numbers attributed to the company's biggest year in earnings, for example. Also remember that no one owes you a job, no matter how well qualified you think you are. Remember your manners and show them that you appreciate their time with a simple but genuine “thank you.”

Mistake #4: Dressing inappropriately. Wearing clothes that are too tight or too loose, too dressy or too casual, or wearing brands and logos in professional settings is a bad sign, according to 49 percent of hiring managers. But before you accuse your interviewer of playing fashion police instead of interviewing you about your skills, remember why they even care about your appearance: They're evaluating your judgment and how you'd appear to customers. Do you show you can fit in with company culture? Are you there to bring professionalism to the organization? Dress the part.

Mistake #5. Blaming others for your mistakes. Nearly half of hiring managers (48 percent) are completely turned off by a candidate who appears to have a lack of accountability. Oftentimes, interviewers ask about difficulties you’ve encountered in the workplace -- from a conflict with a co-worker to making a mistake on the job -- in order to assess your ability to overcome challenges and learn from them. But if your answers involve placing blame on others without taking any ownership for your own actions, it can be perceived as a lack of maturity and self-awareness, as well as an inability to work well with others.