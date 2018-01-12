How To Stay Healthy When You Sit All The Time

Each one of us is forever on a journey to be healthier and happier, but it can be hard to do so when you're stuck behind a desk eight or more hours a day. There are all sorts of ways to stay healthy when you sit a lot; however, as many of us have experienced, these changes can be so challenging to permanently incorporate when you're already distracted by emails, texts, meetings, deadlines, and heavy workloads. Here are ways to stay healthy when you sit a lot.

Use adjustable desks

You probably know that too much sitting is bad for you. Know that no amount of exercising can undo the damage caused by too much sitting. Just 30 minutes of less sitting a day could have a significant and positive impact. One way to do this is to use adjustable desks. You can stretch and your knees or hips won't ache.

Adjust your monitor

Sitting too close to your monitor can cause a number of nagging eye problems which, although temporary, can be incapacitating, like eye exhaustion, burning, dryness, and muscle aches. Likewise, setting your computer monitor at the wrong height can lead to headaches, double vision and difficulty focusing your vision. Try to adjust your monitor.

Find the right kind of chair

The chair you are sitting in could make all the difference. Big, comfy chairs might feel great to sit in; however, they might also be placing you in an unhealthy posture.

Perform chair Yoga

Even while sitting, you can enjoy the benefits of yoga, including better muscle tone and breathing, and less stress. It can even help you sleep better — without ever leaving your chair. Poses like the cat-cow stretch, the eagle pose, spinal twists, and forward bends can be done by anyone in any type of chair.

Get a pedometer

A pedometer is a device, usually portable and electronic or electromechanical, that counts each step a person takes by detecting the motion of the person's hands or hips. So, wear pedometers and set daily goals for yourselves to become more active and improve your overall wellbeing.

Pay attention to posture

Poor posture, like sitting, is more detrimental to your health than many of us realise. It can lead to sore muscles, spinal curvature, blood vessel constriction, and nerve constriction. It can cause feelings of depression and lower levels of energy, reduce your life expectancy, and make you feel more stressed out.