Get Rid Of Migraine Without Medication With 4 Steps

Photo credit - Dreamstime

Drink Grape Juice

Though you probably haven't sipped grape juice in years (aside from "adult" grape juice, that is), it's the perfect go-to remedy when a migraine strikes.

According to First Choice Smart and Home-Cure , grapes are an excellent pain reliever. Take a drink of all-natural grape juice, or create your own at home to find relief. Blend fresh, ripe grapes with a bit of water, and you'll drink your discomfort away.

Eat Nuts

If you suffer from migraines on a regular basis, consider making one small switch to your diet: more nuts. Nuts can work as both a pain reliever and a preventative method to stave off future onsets.

Add a Little Pressure

Although it may feel as though your head is undergoing an incredible amount of pressure and pain, getting in touch with certain pressure points on the body can alleviate your discomfort.

Grab Ginger Root

Ever tried chewing on a piece of ginger in its natural form? You may want to try it after hearing about its pain relieving powers.

According to Everyday Roots , ginger root affects the way our body handles inflammation and pain. When we ingest ginger root, it sparks the production of lipids within our cells—and lipids work to calm the nerves that react when we feel pain. Ginger root stops our body from recognizing and responding when migraines occur, and can even soothe feelings of nausea. All you need to do is chew on a piece, or sip some ginger root tea.