How To Live A Free Single Life And Enjoy It

Photo credit - boundless.org

1. You can do what you want.

Seriously, do whatever the hell you want. You answer to no one but yourself.

Feel like taking an impromptu trip to Spain? Book it. Want to binge-watch the new season of "Orange is the New Black?" Clear your schedule, and hit the couch. You run the show.

You're not bound morally or contractually to check in, refer to or run anything past anyone in your personal life. You can work long hours if you wish, start your own business (or multiple businesses) and forge your own destiny.

Being single comes with the unrivaled freedom that a number of people in relationships do not have. It's all about you, and that's a beautiful thing.

2. You have less drama in your life.

Gone are days of bickering, miscommunication and indecision. The dreaded "Where do you want to eat?" conversation that ends in you eating nowhere vanishes.

You don't get judged or scrutinized over trite things or differences in opinions. The only expectations you have to deal with are your own.

While stress is, simply, a fact of life, reducing and lowering the amount of it has significant benefits.

3. You meet many unique people.

Being single also means you can date and meet more types of people than you could ever imagine. The world is your dating pool.

With a slew of free dating apps like Tinder and OKCupid, it has never been easier to find and connect with people you wouldn't bump into on the street. You meet new people at the grocery store, mall or out on the town.

A large portion of your friends want to play matchmaker and set you up with someone, so there is no shortage of exciting experiences for you.

As an added bonus, singles get to share some of the most insane and hilarious dating stories with their friends.

4. Your sex life is consistent.

Sex ranks high on a human's priority list, right up there with oxygen and water.

You know that drunk-in-love honeymoon phase ? The one where sex is frequent, mind-blowing and you're booty-rocking everywhere? When you're in a relationship, that eventually tapers off, requiring more effort and work to maintain.