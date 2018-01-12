The Biggest Mistake A Woman Can Make Is Dedicating Her Entire Existence Finding A Husband

Photo credit - Shutterstock

The biggest mistake a woman can do is dedicating her entire existence into "Finding a husband".

My sister,if your every outing is about desperate "husband hunting"- you need to stop.

Redirect All That Energy into working on yourself instead, challenge your capacities,extend your ambitions,work on achieving your goals...invest into becoming the best possible version of yourself into becoming a FULFILLED woman who is proud of herself.

In love with herself..find yourself first.And then He will find you....As a Queen that you are I promise you ..It's on him to recognise his own rib that is missing after all