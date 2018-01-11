Five Foods That Can Cause Acne

Acne is caused by secretion of too much oil in the body. You might not have noticed but it may be the food (s) that you eat that causes the acne popping up on your face.

Dairy products

Some people assume that drinking milk and other dairy products daily is extremely healthy for our body and digestive system. However, this might not be true in its entirety. Excess milk can cause the body to produce a lot of insulin that is directly linked to acne. So, reduce milk intake to prevent acne.

Bread

Gluten present in bread does not only affect the small intestine negatively but also increases inflammation in the body. Eliminating bread from your daily diet can prove to be quite beneficial.

Fried food

Fried foods have been found to worsen acne. This is because of the fat present in the processed fried foods which can make your skin look unhealthy and can even lead to accumulation of excess oil.

Alcohol

Excessive intake of alcohol can put you at risk of zinc deficiency and zinc is considered as a fighter against acne. Generally, alcohol is not good for the body which is another reason to avoid it.

Caffeine

Caffeine does not only lead to acne, it can also allow it spread rapidly all over the skin. If you wish to have a clearer skin, then you must limit or avoid drinking coffee or anything that contains caffeine.