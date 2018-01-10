How To Make Your Face Look Thinner Without Contouring

Photo culled from Pinterest

Look thin 1: Make Your eyes pop

Bigger eyes equal slimmer face. So, apply a neutral shimmer to the inner corners of your eyes. Next, glide a dark brown, gray or black pencil liner across the entire upper lash line. Skip liner on the bottom lash line: it'll make your eyeslook smaller. Curl lashes and apply two coats of volumizing black mascara.

Another eye look that slims the face: a cat's eye. This helps elongate the lash line and eye shape in an outward and upward direction, thereby drawing attention to the corners and making your face look leaner.

Look thin #2: Fill in your brows

Thick, angular brows can help your face appear thinner by adding contour and a point of interest. On the other hand, thin, over-tweezed brows can contribute to a rounder-looking face. The Rx: use a brow pencil or shadow one shade lighter than your natural eyebrow color.

Look thin#3: Go deep!

A pressed matte powder that's one shade darker than your skin can be a round-faced girl's best friend. Here's how to make it work: lightly shade the jawbone, sides of the nose and temples with only a hint of product; it should be barely noticeable.

Look thin #4: Add some shimmer

Apply a translucent shimmer powder or cream with fingertips along your cheekbones and collarbone. Highlighting bone structure reflects light, making it more noticeable (thus making you look thinner).

Look thin #5: Pick the right part

Opt for a side part – a center part makes your face look round. A good rule of thumb to find the most flattering, face-slimming part: use the arch of your eyebrow as a guide. Start the part above the arch and go back from there in a straight line.