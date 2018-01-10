7 Sure Ways To Get Kicked Off An Airplane

Photocredit - Shutterstock

The hazard associated with flying is very dire and terrible. As such, flight attendants do whatever it takes to ensure that a flight is comfortable and pleasant for their passengers. Anything, or anyone, that stands in the way of them doing their job gets removed. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares some of the things that can get you booted off an aeroplane.

Being disruptive

Arguing and annoying the people around you as well as causing a scene can get your boarding pass revoked. You will be warned several times but do not push it. Just sit down quietly like a gentleman or woman.

Being too drunk

You do not need a breathalyzer test to determine if you are drunk or not. But, if you are, you won’t be allowed to board the plane let alone to be booted off the.

Having a crying baby

Unfortunately, air travel is particularly tough for parents with babies. Hence, it is important for you to do everything to keep your baby calm. If you cannot, the flight crew may ask you to get off and catch a later flight.

You're not properly dressed

If you wear a T-shirt with offensive words, are exposing too much flesh, or are provocatively dressed, flight attendants can kick you off the plane or prevent such passengers from boarding.

Not wearing shoes

There are two very good reasons why you need to wear shoes on a plane. The first reason is that your feet probably smell and the second is for safety. If there’s an emergency, the flight crew wants everybody to be able to quickly move to safety without hurting themselves. Shoes are very key for this purpose.

Looking sick

If you appear like you have flu, crew members have fears that you may spread it to other passengers. You really shouldn’t be around other people if you are ill. It is advisable you check with a doctor for proper diagnosis.

Being too big

Most airlines have rules regarding passengers who are too ‘big’ to fit into plane seats or are unable to sit in a seat with the seatbelt fastened. This may sound discriminatory, but it really has to do with safety. If you can’t buckle your seatbelt, you're at risk and so is the airline. Thus, do not be shocked if you are deplaned because of your size.