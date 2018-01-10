4 Foods To Reduce Your Sugar Cravings

Photo credit - Draxe.com

When most people feel sugar cravings, they reach for high-fat, high-sugar foods like chocolate ( 1 ).

However, swapping out the junk food for some fruit when you feel like something sugary could give you the sweet hit you need and stop your craving in its tracks.

Fruit is naturally sweet but also contains lots of beneficial plant compounds and fiber, allowing you to have your fix and keep it healthy

To make sure it hits the spot, eat fruits that are slightly higher in sugar like mangoes or grapes.

If you’re also hungry, try adding some yogurt to your fruit to make it a more satisfying snack.

2.Berries

Berries are an excellent, nutritious choice for stopping sugar cravings.

They taste sweet, but their high fiber content means they are actually quite low in sugar.

This could make them a great choice if you think your sugar cravings are linked to habit, rather than hunger. For example, you might crave sweet foods while you’re watching TV.

Additionally, berries are rich in plant compounds and have strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

3. Dark Chocolate is one of the most commonly reported foods people eat when they crave sweets. This is especially true for women .

However, if you find yourself craving chocolate, you can make a healthier choice by choosing dark chocolate.

4. Snack Bar

ot all snack bars are healthy, and some are very high in fat and sugar.

However, if you’re craving a sweet treat, there are some good, healthier options out there.

Try looking for a snack bar made with whole oats and sweetened with fresh or dried fruit, rather than table sugar.

Also watch out for bars that contain a lot of so-called “healthy” sugar, such as honey, agave syrup or coconut sugar. These are still sugar, and they aren’t good for you.

The best bars have been made with whole foods. They are likely to be higher in fiber and contain more beneficial nutrients, even if they are still quite sweet.