23 minutes ago | Family & Parenting

Recipe: Buttered Oatmeal And Banana Healthy For Your Child

World's Healthiest Recipe For Infants
Photo credit - WHFRBI
Buttered oatmeal +banana+egg yolk 7m-5years.Great breakfast or supper

Ingredients
1/2 cup oat
1 egg yolk
1/2 banana
3 tsp or butter not margarine or coconut oil or cheese

1 cup breastmilk, baby formula or non dairy milk
Steps
1.put oat in saucepan add 1 cup of water
2.cook oat for 5 minutes
3.Add raw egg yolk to oat and stir well
4.Add butter to oat cook for another 3 minutes.
4.Take off fire and put in blender .
5.wash and peel banana .cut into chunks.
6.Add to oat In blender
Add baby milk.
Blend till smooth

