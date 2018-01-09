Recipe: Buttered Oatmeal And Banana Healthy For Your Child

Photo credit - WHFRBI

Buttered oatmeal +banana+egg yolk 7m-5years.Great breakfast or supper

Ingredients

1/2 cup oat

1 egg yolk

1/2 banana

3 tsp or butter not margarine or coconut oil or cheese

1 cup breastmilk, baby formula or non dairy milk

Steps

1.put oat in saucepan add 1 cup of water

2.cook oat for 5 minutes

3.Add raw egg yolk to oat and stir well

4.Add butter to oat cook for another 3 minutes.

4.Take off fire and put in blender .

5.wash and peel banana .cut into chunks.

6.Add to oat In blender

Add baby milk.

Blend till smooth