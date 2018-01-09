Reasons Your Period Seems Lighter Than Normal

Photo credit - Giphy.com

You're pregnant!

Admit it: You've watched at least one episode of the TLC series, I Didn't Know I Was Pregnant , and you probably thought the women were crazy. How could someone grow a baby for 9 months and not have a clue?

While we can't explain why they didn't notice that their bellies were getting rounder, some about-to-be-moms remain in the dark for pretty long simply because they've been taught that as long as they're getting periods, there's no way they could be pregnant. Turns out, that's wrong.

You've lost or gained a ton of weight.

Despite being capable of carrying another human being to term, your body's chemistry is really quite delicate, and when you add or subtract a bunch of poundage from it, it can freak out. One of the ways that manifests is by denying you your monthly visit from Auntie Flow, or by making those visits a lot shorter or lighter. While this may seem like a positive, Akopians notes that "your body needs a healthy balance between protein, carbohydrates, fats, and vitamins" if you want it to keep operating normally.

You're stressed to the max.

While the usual day-to-day annoyances like having a fight with your spouse or blowing a presentation at work aren't enough to throw your hormones out of whack, Choi says that major life stressors—for example, your parents dying—can do just that. She also points out that over-exercising can also wreak havoc on your period because of the stress it puts on your body, physically.