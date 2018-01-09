Recipe: Healthy Carrot Avocado Mash-up For Your Infant

CARROT & AVOCADO MASH-UP Ingredients: 1.1/2 ripe avocados 2.1 medium organic carrots, washed, peeled and chopped .Directions: 1.wash carrots very well an
CARROT & AVOCADO MASH-UP
Ingredients:
1.1/2 ripe avocados
2.1 medium organic carrots, washed, peeled and chopped
.Directions:
1.wash carrots very well and cut into chunks.
2.Place the carrots into a saucepan and add water steam for 8-10 minutes, until the carrots are easily pierced with a fork.)
3.While the carrots are cooking, cut the avocado in half lengthwise around the pit.
4.Using a spoon, scoop the avocado out and place into a bowl.
5.Place the carrots and avocado into your blender and pulse until smooth.
Alternatively, transfer the carrots and avocado into a mixing bowl and blend until smooth with an immersion blender.
Add breast milk, formula or water while blending to achieve a smoother consistency.Serve or store.