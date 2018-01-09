modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Homosexuality: A Product Of Marriage To A Non-Virgin Spouse??—letter To A R...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
7 hours ago | Family & Parenting

Recipe: Healthy Carrot Avocado Mash-up For Your Infant

World's Healthiest Recipe For Infants
Photo credit - WHFRB1
Photo credit - WHFRB1

CARROT & AVOCADO MASH-UP
Ingredients:
1.1/2 ripe avocados
2.1 medium organic carrots, washed, peeled and chopped

.Directions:
1.wash carrots very well and cut into chunks.
2.Place the carrots into a saucepan and add water steam for 8-10 minutes, until the carrots are easily pierced with a fork.)

3.While the carrots are cooking, cut the avocado in half lengthwise around the pit.

4.Using a spoon, scoop the avocado out and place into a bowl.

5.Place the carrots and avocado into your blender and pulse until smooth.

Alternatively, transfer the carrots and avocado into a mixing bowl and blend until smooth with an immersion blender.

Add breast milk, formula or water while blending to achieve a smoother consistency.Serve or store.

quot-img-1Truth is just like a mirror, it reflects only what it sees and that is why humans hate it.

By: Shakespeare Nartey quot-img-1
body-container-line