Recipe: Healthy Carrot Avocado Mash-up For Your Infant

Photo credit - WHFRB1

CARROT & AVOCADO MASH-UP

Ingredients:

1.1/2 ripe avocados

2.1 medium organic carrots, washed, peeled and chopped

.Directions:

1.wash carrots very well and cut into chunks.

2.Place the carrots into a saucepan and add water steam for 8-10 minutes, until the carrots are easily pierced with a fork.)

3.While the carrots are cooking, cut the avocado in half lengthwise around the pit.

4.Using a spoon, scoop the avocado out and place into a bowl.

5.Place the carrots and avocado into your blender and pulse until smooth.

Alternatively, transfer the carrots and avocado into a mixing bowl and blend until smooth with an immersion blender.

Add breast milk, formula or water while blending to achieve a smoother consistency.Serve or store.