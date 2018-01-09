3 Signs You Have A Great Husband

Photo credit - Shutterstock

One sign that you have a great husband is if he loves being near you and tenderly shows it. No matter what you do together, he enjoys being near you. He laughs, makes jokes, takes your hand, touches your hair and makes you feel like a special woman.

If your husband can stay home and watch a romantic movie with you, or go out to eat because he likes being with you, you’ve married a good man. But don’t make the mistake of thinking that a good husband is merely one who likes romantic movies and restaurants.

A great sign that there is mutual love in a marriage is the desire to adapt to the good habits and preferences of one’s spouse. Maybe you don’t like going out to the movies, but he does. Maybe you like Italian food and he likes Mexican food. A lot of happy couples adapted to activities they didn’t like before, but they now enjoy them together. Don’t focus on whether you like the activity your husband likes, just appreciate and value the fact that he wants to spend time with you.

He’s Willing to Teach You What He Knows

Another sign that you have a great husband is if he is willing to teach you what he knows and is patient through the process. Maybe your husband doesn’t have the patience to teach you automobile mechanics, but he can teach you to fish or to cook. Remember ladies, husbands can cook too! You should appreciate when he wants you to learn something, even if it seems he’s thinking you’re “not as smart” as he is when it comes to a particular craft. Your husband is showing you he’s the best guy in the world when he really wants you to learn something. If he wants to teach you, accept it.

He Always Laughs When He’s Around You

Who doesn’t love a man with a great sense of humor? If your husband knows how to make you smile at the right time, if he’s cheerful despite having a bad day and if he tells you it makes him happy to see you smile, he’s a man you should hold onto. A happy husband will laugh around you because he’s excited to be with you. You might say something to him that’s barely funny and he’ll crack up just to make you smile. There’s nothing a great husband loves more than making his wife happy.