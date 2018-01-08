Overcome Alcoholism This New Year With 5 Simple Steps

Photo credit - Shutterstock

Stop the Suffering

It is not only you, the alcoholic that suffers; all those around you will suffer alongside you. While you are consumed by the need to drink alcohol you may not know or care about what your loved ones are going through.

It is going to be hard to overcome alcoholism, regardless to if you go at it alone or with the support of a group. However, it is important to remember that there is hope and with the right mindset and determination you can fight this disease and begin living a more fulfilling life in sobriety. Here are some steps used to overcome Alcoholism.

Step 1: Recognize That You Have a Problem

Drinking on a daily basis, every weekend, and whenever you can find the time, is a sign that you have a problem. It can be difficult to recognize and admit you have a problem. However, the sooner you do the more successful you will be at getting sober, overcoming this disease once and for all.

Step 2: Removing All Temptation

Now that you are ready to get sober it is important to remove all temptation from your home. Empty out the fridge, cupboards and any hiding places you store your alcohol. By doing so you will feel liberated, ready to get sober and keep your focus where it belongs, on your recovery.

Step 3: Goodbye Drinking Buddies

When getting sober it is important to distance yourself from those you were drinking buddies with. For far too long you were spending any of your free time drinking with them. Now it is time to say goodbye, remove the temptation and start focusing on building sober, healthy relationships in your life.

Step 4: Seek Treatment or a Self Help Group

You have the choice on how you are going to approach your addiction; it is advised not to go at it alone. You can seek out treatment, using a professional counselor and other trained chemical dependency specialists to help you through your addiction and develop the skills needed to maintain your sobriety. There are also self-help groups available to you that will allow you to find support, guidance and understanding in your recovery.

Step 5: Be Proud of Yourself

You have made it through the most difficult point in your recovery, the initial stages of getting sober. Now that you have be proud, share the word of recovery and support others who are looking to get sober. You have achieved what you once thought was impossible, you are now an inspiration to others suffering from alcoholism.