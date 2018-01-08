Recipe; Chocolate Cake

Photo credit - pinchofyum.com

Ingredients

1 3/4 cups/225 grams flour (all-purpose)



2 cups sugar



3/4 cup cocoa powder



1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder



1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda



1/2 teaspoon salt



2 eggs



1 cup milk



1/2 cup vegetable oil



2 teaspoons vanilla extract



1 cup water (boiling)



How to Make It

Preheat your oven to 350 F. Butter and flour two 9-inch cake pans. It can help to line the bottom with a circle of parchment paper cut to fit the pan. In a large mixing bowl, stir together the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt until everything is blended. In a separate mixing bowl, combine the eggs, milk, oil, and vanilla and whisk to combine. Then whisk in the boiling water.