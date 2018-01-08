Recipe; Chocolate Cake

Butter and flour two 9-inch cake pans. It can help to line the bottom with a circle of parchment paper cut to fit the pan.
In a large mixing bowl, stir together the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt until everything is blended.
In a separate mixing bowl, combine the eggs, milk, oil, and vanilla and whisk to combine. Then whisk in the boiling water.
Now add the wet ingredients to the dry and stir until combined. Then pour the batter into your prepared pans and transfer them to the oven.
Bake for about 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, or with a crumb or two attached. You can start testing after 27 minutes because it's better to check too soon than to overbake.
Cool the cakes for 10 minutes in the pans on a wire rack, then loosen the edges by running a knife along the sides, turn the cakes out onto the racks and cool for at least another hour, and frost with this chocolate frosting recipe
