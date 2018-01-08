Ingredients 4 eggs 300 ml/10 oz plain flour 280 ml milk 4 sausages 1 tabble spoon vegetable oil Method Mix together the flour,egg and milk. Whisk until is smooth, keep in the fridge to set preferably overnight.
Toad In A Hole Recipe By Chef Elvis
Ingredients
4 eggs
300 ml/10 oz plain flour
280 ml milk
4 sausages
1 tabble spoon vegetable oil
Method
Mix together the flour,egg and milk.
Whisk until is smooth, keep in the fridge to set preferably overnight.
In a pan with little oil fry the sausages turning all sides until its brown.
Put oven on 180° with the baking tray in it to heat it up a bit.
Remove tray lay the sausages in it and pour the mixture on it.
Bake for an hour also keep an eye on it.
Serve immediately hot with onion gravy