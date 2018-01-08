Toad In A Hole Recipe By Chef Elvis

Photo credit - Eatmyfood

Ingredients

4 eggs

300 ml/10 oz plain flour

280 ml milk

4 sausages

1 tabble spoon vegetable oil

Method

Mix together the flour,egg and milk.

Whisk until is smooth, keep in the fridge to set preferably overnight.

In a pan with little oil fry the sausages turning all sides until its brown.

Put oven on 180° with the baking tray in it to heat it up a bit.

Remove tray lay the sausages in it and pour the mixture on it.

Bake for an hour also keep an eye on it.

Serve immediately hot with onion gravy