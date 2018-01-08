modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Homosexuality: A Product Of Marriage To A Non-Virgin Spouse??—letter To A R...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Home & Food

Toad In A Hole Recipe By Chef Elvis

Eatmyfood
Photo credit - Eatmyfood
Photo credit - Eatmyfood

Ingredients
4 eggs
300 ml/10 oz plain flour
280 ml milk
4 sausages
1 tabble spoon vegetable oil
Method
Mix together the flour,egg and milk.
Whisk until is smooth, keep in the fridge to set preferably overnight.

In a pan with little oil fry the sausages turning all sides until its brown.

Put oven on 180° with the baking tray in it to heat it up a bit.

Remove tray lay the sausages in it and pour the mixture on it.

Bake for an hour also keep an eye on it.
Serve immediately hot with onion gravy

quot-img-1'Some people are born old'

By: Kanyata Muyangwa quot-img-1
body-container-line