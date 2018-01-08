How To Get Rid Of Candida Yeast Infection Once And For All

Photo credit - candidayeastinfectiontreatment.com

Are you suffering from any of these SYMPTOMS?

Causing disruption in YOUR LIFE?

* Constant persistent itching (private area or around other skin areas, that you just cannot stop/control?)

* Vagina Thrush or Oral Thrush

* Discharge (cottage cheese like, constant)

* Smelly down there? (fish like smell)

* Painful intercourse (could be burning pain during/after sex, fear of having sex because of the pain thus no sex)

* Constant discomfort (from everything or due to pain)

* Odor (including bad breath, body odor even if you take shower and look after your hygiene?)

* Frequent urination

* Bloating (feeling always bloated no matter what you eat?)

* Gas (that’s driving you crazy, but you are not able to do anything about it?)

* Skin rashes

* Irritability/irritation in private part and skin

* Nail fungus

* Burning/Soreness sensation (around private part)

* Fatigue (always feeling tired and no energy?)

* Joint pain (other back pain problems as well)

* Lethargy

* Cravings

* Abdominal pain

* Athlete foot

* Digestive problems

* Constipation (from moderate to severe lasting 4-8 days)

* Brain Fog/Memory loss (foggy thinking, forgetting stuff)

* Difficulty to concentrate

* Dizziness/drowsiness

* Feeling bad/sick/uncomfortable/miserable all over (out of control feeling)

* Depression

* Anxiety

* Mood swings

* Always mucus in stool

* Headaches

* Swellings around the body

* Dry mouth

* Weight gain and weight loss

If YOU are suffering from any of these symptom(s) then you have candida yeast infections.

Diagnosis

To diagnose a yeast infection, your doctor may:

A) Perform a pelvic exam. Your doctor examines your external genitals for signs of infection. Next, your doctor places an instrument (speculum) into your vagina to hold the vaginal walls open to examine the vagina and cervix.

2) Test a sample of vaginal secretions. Your doctor may send a sample of vaginal fluid for testing to determine the type of fungus causing the yeast infection. Your doctor may be able to prescribe more effective treatment for recurrent yeast infections by identifying the type of fungus causing the infections.