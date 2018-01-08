A Woman's Greatest Gift In A Relationship Is A God Fearing Man

Photo credit - Shutterstock

The greatest blessing any woman can ever have in a relationship is a man who fears the Lord and has his conscience active. He loves our God with everything in him and that makes it easy for him to love you the right way and easier for you to submit.

When I talk about loving God, I’m not talking about living in a church building with no fruit to show for it. He is a priest in your home. He cares about your body, but cares more about your soul making heaven at last. He keeps you in check when it comes to your relationship with the Lord and does so without bruising you. He is interested in you fulfilling purpose and is in no way intimidated as you do so.

He may not have the whole world to give you, but the love of Jesus in his heart makes him to share the little he has with you in all sincerity. Even though things are tough now, he knows where he’s going because he has realistic dreams.

If you have this man in your life, never take him for granted, be thankful and always appreciate him.

Don’t trade him for silver or gold. Many will give you diamonds, but your soul is eternally destroyed and there’s no true fulfillment within. You can travel round the world; you can wear every designer; you can wear diamonds in the kitchen...true fulfillment is found ONLY in Jesus and when he’s in the home, there’s no enduring it and acting like everything is fine, you enjoy it.

If you have a man who has both the fear of God and riches, you are double-blessed.