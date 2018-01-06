3 Trusted Home Remedies For A Whiter Teeth

Photo credit - Shutterstock

Charcoal

This was recommended to me by a holistic dentist years ago and though I was skeptical at first, I gave it a try and have been impressed with the results over time.

Yes, it looks terrifying while you are doing it and you will absolutely think for a minute that you were duped by a blogger into permanently staining your teeth. Then, you’ll rinse your mouth and brush as usual and notice that your teeth are not only white again, but possibly whiter.

2. Oil Pulling

Another oddly controversial teeth whitener: oil pulling .

The basic concept here is swishing oil (like sesame or coconut) in the mouth for 20 minutes to help remove plaque and bacteria from the mouth. Coconut oil has been proven effective against the streptococcus mutans bacteria that contributes to cavities and gum disease.

Since beginning oil pulling on a regular basis, I’ve noticed that my teeth are smooth and shiny and the dental assistants have commented that I had very little plaque at recent cleanings.

3. Whitening toothpaste

Last year, I combined a few of my favorite teeth whitening ingredients to make a homemade whitening toothpaste . It only contains:

This combines natural calcium (a mineral that teeth need) with Xylitol, which is helpful for oral health , and MCT or coconut oil for a remineralizing, bacteria fighting whitening toothpaste.