How To Get Your Hair Back After Dye Damage

1. Early Detection is Key to Repairing Damaged Hair

Is your hair dry and dull? Do you have split ends and frizz? Scalp acting weird? If so, you have damaged hair , but the good news is that it’s not too late to begin the healing process.

There are techniques and treatments for damaged hair, as well as gentle shampoos, conditioners and styling products to help bring those wrecked tresses back to life. Start these healthy new habits now to help your damaged hair look better in the short run, while bringing it back to good health in the long run.

2. A Good Trim Can Revive Damaged Hair!

If your damaged hair has a straw-like texture and good hair days are a thing of the past, the first thing you can do to make it look better and restore body is to get a trim. To accomplish good results, you don’t have to get a super short cut; you can leave some length and treat the remaining damaged hair. If you are bold enough to chop it all off, a short bob or cute pixie can undo all the damage in one clean sweep.

If you don’t want to go this extreme, however, a healthy trim with layers may be the direction to go to help your damaged locks look their best. This should be followed by a health care regimen for damaged hair, including use of a restorative shampoo, conditioner and styling products . Hair tends to be most damaged toward the tips; it’s been around the longest and had more time to be affected by the elements, styling products and processing, and other damage-causing sources.

3. Nix Hot Styling Tools When Hair is Damaged

Blow dryers, curling irons or straightening irons damage hair. Whenever possible, air dry your hair and don’t use irons on it. After using a mild shampoo and conditioner, apply a restorative styling treatment and let damaged hair dry naturally. If you really need to blow dry your hair, keep it on the lowest heat setting.

If you must use heat, prepare the hair with a fortifying leave-in conditioner, and finish with a protective spray. And make sure that the hair is completely dry before using heated tools like flat irons and curling irons so it won’t cook from the inside out.

4. Say ‘Bye-Bye’ to Chemicals, & Hair Color, At Least for Now

If your hair is extremely damaged, reconsider chemical processing for the moment. Certain types of hair color—like harsh bleaches--can damage hair or stress hair that is already damaged. Talk to your stylist about gentler approaches to hair color, such as ammonia-free and demi-permanent formulas. Likewise, discuss healthier alternatives to permanent waves or straighteners—which can also be damaging to hair. Temporary smoother formulas, for example, eliminate frizz, control curl and prolong the life of a blow-dry. A strong setting lotion or spray used with Velcro rollers can produce curl or body with minimal impact on hair health.