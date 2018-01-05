Things You Should Never Do When You Return From Holiday Break

For some people, they do not want the holiday to come to an end. Thus, returning from a break off work can be very tough especially when you have got the post-holiday blues.

As the holiday wraps up, we share 5 things you should never do when you return to work after your vacation.

Assume everyone is ready for work

A week off work is supposed to be a stress-free time of relaxation, but it doesn’t always work out that way. You might be refreshed and ready to go, but your coworkers might still be recovering from their holiday mood.

Allow everything pile up

Going on holiday for some people means they have abandoned all office work and enjoy themselves. Meanwhile, the more they ignore their work emails, the more it piles up for them. As such, when they return from their getaway, they will be overwhelmed by the sheer amount of task they have to complete. To avoid this on your first day back, get a head start while you’re still on break giving yourself 30 minutes to go through your email inbox.

Return without a plan

While you’re away for the holiday, plan the first three things you will do the day you get back. Knowing what is next or what you have to do can make it easier for you to get over your holiday blues and activate your work mood.

Make unrealistic New Year resolutions

January might be a great time to start fresh, but New Year’s resolutions are notoriously hard to keep. A few strategies can make you more likely to keep your commitments. Get specific about what your goal involves and ensure that they are achievable.