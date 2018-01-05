3 Tips To Help You Feel Comfortable In Your Skin

Photo credit - Shutterstock

1. Stop Seeking Validation From Other People

Rather than validating your worth via others' opinion, find self-worth within yourself to become comfortable with who you are. "If someone is a perfectionist or a people-pleaser and lives for others' validation (as we all do, at least from time to time!), these factors can really prohibit someone from being comfortable in their own skin and living in accordance with their own wants and needs (instead of others')," says psychotherapist and LGBT+ affirmative counselor Kristen Martinez , M.Ed., Ed.S., LMHCA, NCC in an interview with Bustle over email.

2. Fake It 'Til You Make It

Believe it or not, no one has all the answers. While I'm not saying you should try to pretend to be someone you're not, forcing yourself to be comfortable in your skin can allow you to eventually be comfortable for real. "Sometimes it can help to 'fake it 'till you make it,' in the sense of putting forth the confidence you need to just get out there and tackle that new goal, even if you don’t feel like you’re comfortable yet. Sometimes we need to push ourselves into those uncomfortable situations so we can discover the strength we really have and see it in action. But, I do not encourage faking who you are. That will not work, and it’s something we have to work on in order to overcome," says Hibbert.

3. Build Your Self-Worth

"The only true way to be comfortable with who we are is to work on building self-worth, and that’s going to take much more effort than a 'trick' or a 'hack,'" says Hibbert. So how do you build your self-worth? "Work on building self-worth by using 'The Pyramid of Self-Worth.' I've developed this model to help my clients (and myself) overcome those feelings of insecurity, self-doubt, and discomfort. It gives us something we can actively DO to feel greater self-worth, and it doesn’t focus on false external solutions, like trying to tell yourself you love yourself when you really don’t—yet," according to Hibbert.