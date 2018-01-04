How To Find Time To Meet God

Photo credit - Pinterest

The grey branches of a once luxuriant maple outside the backdoor looked like thin fingers reaching into the milky dawn, and I could find no motivation to do what I knew I ought to do.

Winter wears on me.

The darkness, the long hours inside the house, the lack of creek time and woods time with the kids – they all leave me just a little bit gaunt in every place except my waistline.

Watching the maples bow in the winter wind, I walked to the kitchen to brew coffee and told myself that it would be worth it.

Getting up thirty minutes before the kids, leaving the laptop closed, and committing to seek the face of my Heavenly Father would be worth every ounce of effort.

It didn’t feel like it in the sleepy hour of daybreak, but experience told me it was true.

Most of us struggle to find time to meet with God. We talk about our busy schedules, our exhaustion, how prayer always turns to sleep, and how it’s just not practical in this season of life.

I’ve made each of these rationalizations more than once. What I really mean when I say these things is this: Finding time to meet with God will cost me something, and I don’t want to pay the price.

When I say I don’t have time to get alone with God, what I’m really saying is that it will cost me sleep to set aside time with God, and I’m not willing to pay that price. I’m saying I won’t pay the price of less screentime, schedule-setting, or trying and failing and trying again.

If we want time with the Lord to be a priority in our lives, there will be a cost. The cost will probably include cutting out a comfort or eliminating a hindrance. There was never a guarantee it would be easy, but when we are compelled by love, the cost becomes well worth the effort.

Often, the love that will compel us becomes most real to us after, not before, we pay a price and step out in faith with the assurance that God really will draw near to us when we draw near to Him.

For anyone willing to embrace the cost, here are a few tips for finding time to meet with God…