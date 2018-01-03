Great Ways To Use Vodka Apart From Drinking

Photo credit - Videoblocks

As soon as you realize you’ve rubbed against poison ivy , pour vodka on the area, which will wash away the urushiol oil that makes you itch.

2. Freshen Fabric: Put vodka in a spray bottle, and spritz funky-smelling furniture and clothes. Hang outside or in a ventilated area to dry.

3. Brighten Hair: To make a clarifying shampoo, add an ounce of vodka to 12 ounces of your regular shampoo. Your hair will shine.

4. Remove Mold: Spray straight vodka on mold, let dry for about 10 minutes, then scrub off with a brush.

5. Soothe Tooth Pain: If you can’t get to a dentist, a quick swish of vodka will temporarily disinfect and numb the area.

6. Shine Windows: Dilute 1:1 with water, pour into a spray bottle, and spritz on dirty windows.

7. Preserve Flowers: To make your arrangements last longer, add a few drops of vodka and a teaspoon of sugar to the water in your vase.

8. Vanish Water Spots: Put a dab of vodka on a lint-free cloth, and wipe away water spots on crystal, chrome and stainless steel. It works much faster than vinegar.

9. Clean Diamonds: Undiluted vodka will take the gunk off your diamond engagement rings and wedding bands.