4 Ways To Know A Ghanaian Lady Is Only After Your Money.

Given the World we are in, there exist ladies who are not interested in a relationship but would accept a proposal or stick around a guy just because of money. More often than not victims (men), of such relationships when dumped are left disappointed and may threaten violent actions because of how lavishly they spent on the lady. They feel cheated. But I simply don’t get it when the signs are glaring but they simply ignore it.

Well! Love as they say.

Here are 4 signs to know that the lady you are dating is simply after your money and nothing else.

Calls only when in need

This kind of lady always expects you to call even when you send her airtime. When you don’t call, she would never call unless she needs money for something.

Furious

This lady gets furious whenever you are unable to provide her money when she demands for it and swears like you have never supported her before. For her, it’s just about meeting her needs. Wherever the money is coming from is none of her worries

Apathy

Because she doesn’t care about you but only about your money, she is not concerned about anything you do. She doesn’t care about the job you do, financial decision you make, your physical and spiritual life is simply a no go area for her. Massa just send me money for my hair and let me leave wai!

MoMo

Her conversation is rooted in Mobile Money (MoMo). She can’t have a complete or an exciting conversation without mentioning mobile money. It’s either she starts or ends a conversation with mobile money.

Don’t ignore these signs oo! my brother. I have told you the gospel truth. Love with both your brains and heart.