How To Get Your Orignal Skin Back After Bleaching

Photo credit - Healthbeautyskn.com

Discontinue the use of any skin bleaching procedures. To reverse the effects, the process should be halted and an evaluation of the skin undertaken. Visually inspect skin for current condition and coloration in regard to overall skin tone. If skin damage has occurred during the skin bleaching treatments, consult a medical professional to assess short- or long-term effects.

Expose skin to sunlight. Sunlight may naturally halt or reverse the skin bleaching process. The skin will begin to absorb ultraviolet rays from the sun and begin darkening the skin in areas where bleaching occurred. Bleaching reduces the body’s production of melanin, the substance that makes skin appear darker. Sun exposure encourages the production of melanin in the skin. It is recommended that skin protection be used whenever skin is exposed to the sun.

Contact a professional dermatologist for assistance in monitoring the skin bleaching reversal process. Additional options to reverse the effects may be available through skin care specialist like a dermatologist. A professional can also provide insight into progress during the reversal process.

Warnings

Many skin bleaches contain mercury and hydroquinone as main ingredients. These chemicals are toxic and can result in long-term health issues, including cancer and thyroid conditions. Severe damage such as scarring, acne and extreme skin discoloration created by the use of skin-bleaching products can be irreversible.