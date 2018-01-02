modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Homosexuality: A Product Of Marriage To A Non-Virgin Spouse??—letter To A R...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
4 hours ago | Home & Food

Recipe; Fresh Pineapple Ginger And Lime Mocktail By Bry

Bestbodybybry.com
Photo credit - Thelatinkitchen.com
Photo credit - Thelatinkitchen.com

Fresh Pineapple Ginger And Lime Mocktail
Servings 3
Ingredients

  • 1 small pineapple
  • 2 limes
  • 1/2 thumb-sized piece of ginger

Instructions

  1. Juice your pineapple and add to a large cup (for mixing).

  2. Squeeze one lime into the cup.

  3. Grate your ginger and add to the cup.

  4. Stir and strain the mixture.

  5. Slice your other lime into 3 slices for each glass.

  6. Pour your mixture into 3 glasses and add your lime on top for decoration. En

body-container-line