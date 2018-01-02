Fresh Pineapple Ginger And Lime Mocktail Servings 3 Ingredients 1 small pineapple 2 limes 1/2 thumb-sized piece of ginger Instructions Juice your pinea
Recipe; Fresh Pineapple Ginger And Lime Mocktail By Bry
Fresh Pineapple Ginger And Lime Mocktail
Servings 3
Ingredients
Instructions
Juice your pineapple and add to a large cup (for mixing).
Squeeze one lime into the cup.
Grate your ginger and add to the cup.
Stir and strain the mixture.
Slice your other lime into 3 slices for each glass.
Pour your mixture into 3 glasses and add your lime on top for decoration. En