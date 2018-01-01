Women, Possible Reasons For A Missed Period

Photo credit - momscleanairforce.org

Your menstrual cycle is controlled by hormones, which, if imbalanced, can cause irregularities to your menstrual cycle and period flow. The most common cause is a fluctuation in your hormones (especially when it affects your estrogen levels):

– Stress, travelling and a hectic lifestyle can release stress hormones, which can disrupt the production of estrogen and cause a late or missed period. – Your diet and unhealthy eating can impact your body and your flow. Similarly, sudden weight gain or loss, as well as malnourishment, can cause an irregular menstruation. – Medication and contraception; hormonal birth control methods such as the pill or the injection can affect your period. – Puberty, Menarche and Menopause, are phases in your life where high hormonal fluctuation is normal. – Excessive exercising can often cause periods to be delayed or not come at all.

When to see a doctor

Irregular periods are common. But you might just want to check in with your gynaecologist and tell them you’re having irregular periods. They can do a quick safety check to make sure the cause for your irregular periods is nothing to be worried about.

If you find that irregular periods are taking over or making your day-to-day life difficult, then visit your doctor for a health check. Many find that their periods are more irregular during puberty or menopause. A missed period can also be an indication of pregnancy, so if you are unsure, see your doctor.

If your periods suddenly change, you should also go see a doctor. Maybe it’s because of stress, but better to rule out any other causes for sure.

3 easy ways to regulate your period naturally

Regulate your period by adjusting your diet

It’s important you have a balanced and healthy diet all month. There are some particular foods that are very helpful in regulating periods and getting your menstrual flow going:

Pineapples and papaya are well-known home remedies for irregular periods . The bromelain in the pineapple and papaya will help soften and break down your uterus lining, which can help solve a period block.

Also, aim for an intake of half a teaspoon of cinnamon (mixed in warm lemon water with honey or in a glass of (almond) milk). Some studies show that cinnamon helps regulate the insulin levels, which in turn can help regulate ovulation and therefore also having a regular menstrual cycle.