Try This Beef Khebab Recipe At Home

Beef Chichinga

12 ounces tender beef

bamboo skewers (medium size)

1/2 cup tankora powder

for the marinade:

1-2 teaspoons tomato paste

ground dried red pepper to taste (about 1/3-1/2 teaspoon)

~1/2 teaspoon fresh grated ginger (about 1/2 inch root, peeled)

~1/2 teaspoon fresh ground or grated or crushed garlic (about 1-2 large cloves)

about 1/4 to 1/3 onion, grated (to get 1 1/2 - 2 tablespoons)

~1 teaspoon salt or seasoned salt (like spicy adobo)

~1/2 teaspoon white or black pepper

2 teaspoons vegetable oil (I used peanut oil)

Put the skewers to soak in water at least an hour before you intend to use them (I do this for the oven when I need to broil the chichinga, but it might not be necessary on an outdoor grill). In the picture, the top shows the type of homemeade wooden skewers that are commonly used in Ghana.)

To make enough for 3 persons, use 12 ounces of tender beef with all fat trimmed off, enough to cut into about 18-21 thin strips, roughly 1/4-3/8 inches thick, and a couple of inches long and around an inch wide (you'll see both the chicken and beef strips in the picture).

Prepare the marinade and mix it together, then coat the meat evenly with it and let it sit (in the refrigerator) covered, for about half an hour or longer.

Preheat a broiler, or build a fire when you are ready to grill thechichinga. To finish the kebabs after marinating them,

Put a cup of the kyinkyinga/tankora/yaji powder in a plastic or paper bag, and add about 6 pieces of the marinated meat at a time, shaking them well to coat them (in Ghana they actually coat them after they put them on the skewers, but the bag procedure works better for me.

Thread 3 pieces of meat onto each skewer. Continue repeating this process untl all the meat is coated and on skewers. Do not push the meat down too tightly on the skewers.

I lightly brushed the kebabs with a little peanut oil before putting them under the broiler, turning after 5 minutes and brushing the other side lightly with oil as well, then giving them another 5 minutes or so. Since we weren't quite ready for them, I turned the broiler off and let the sit in the over for another 20 minutes or so befoe we were ready to eat.