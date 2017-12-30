It is very easy to prepare. The first thing that you should do is put a glass of water on to boil. While you wait for it to boil, cut the garlic clove into very small pieces, or if you want, you can mince it. Whichever you prefer. In this way the benefits of its properties will be best obtained during cooking.
Once the water has begun to boil, you can add the 3 grams (0.1 ounces) of grated ginger and the minced garlic. Let it cook for at least 15 or 20 minutes. After this time, simply turn off the heat and let the infusion sit for about 10 minutes more.
Is it ready now? Great. The next step is easy. Strain the contents and keep the water which was infused during the cooking. Now you only need to add a tablespoon of natural lemon juice and a tablespoon of honey to sweeten this delicious infusion or tea made from garlic.
You do not need to worry about there being a bad odor from the garlic. By including the ginger and lemon during cooking, the odor will disappear completely in your mouth, so that you are going to enjoy this very wonderful medicinal remedy.
Garlic Tea For Weight Loss. How To Prepare It
Ingredients
Preparation