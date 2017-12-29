The Deception Of Staph! There's No Such Disease Called Staph

Photo credit - Shutterstock

First, there is no DISEASE called "staph" or "staphylococcus". It is a lie. I guess some Nigerian and African hawkers invented the disease to extort money from ignorant people.

Secondly, there are some microorganisms called "Staphylococcus". Some of these organisms are a normal part of our body. Everybody has it. Therefore, if I do a lab test to check for staph on ANYBODY, it will be positive, most likely. It is normal.

Staph bacteria can cause a wide range of infections, from relatively minor skin infections such as boils, to more serious infections of the blood, lungs and heart.

There are many types of Staphylococci, but most infections are caused by a group called Staphylococcus aureus.

This group of bacteria includes meticillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), which is resistant to certain antibiotics that are commonly used for staph infections, such as flucloxacillin.

Thirdly, sometimes, staph organisms can cause diseases. This is usually life-threatening & quite rare.

Treatment of a staph infection may include:

Antibiotics. Your doctor may perform tests to identify of the staph bacteria behind your infection, and to help choose the antibiotic that will work best. Antibiotics commonly prescribed to treat staph infections include certain cephalosporins, nafcillin or related antibiotics, sulfa drugs, or vancomycin.

Vancomycin increasingly is required to treat serious staph infections because so many strains of staph bacteria have become resistant to other traditional medicines. But vancomycin and some other antibiotics have to be given intravenously.

If you're given an oral antibiotic, be sure to take it as directed, and to finish all of the medication prescribed by your doctor. Ask your doctor what signs and symptoms you should watch for that might indicate your infection is worsening.

So, the next time someone attribute your weak erection, low libido or waist pain to staph, sue them to court. You will, almost certainly, win!

If you have any serious health or sex problem, don't just go straight to a lab for test or medicine store for drugs...you will hear strange things!

Instead, see a doctor -- and get proper diagnosis & treatment.