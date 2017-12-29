5 Reasons To Stop Cleaning Your Ear Wax Out

If you are engrossed in the practice of swabbing your ears with cotton buds, it is time for you to stop. This is because it has been discovered that ear wax is good for you due to the following reasons. However, this does not mean that people do have actual ear wax problems that need to be addressed with ear wax removal. You should not use a cotton bud.

It is not a sign of uncleanliness

Some people make more earwax, while others make less. The makeup of earwax varies depending on ethnicity, age, environment, and even diet. However, it’s not a reflection of uncleanliness; in fact, it’s a sign of normal, healthy ears.

It can result in loss of hearing

If you are an expert in ear cleaning, you may have permitted old ear wax filter into your ear canal. This can lead to ear loss or reduced hearing.

Ear wax keeps the ear healthy

Ear wax protects your ears against bacteria, fungal infections and viruses. Amazingly, it even repels insects! It also protects and lubricates the inside of the ear canal to keep it healthy.

It can lead to ear injuries

If you are not discreet about cleaning your ears and you insert just any sharp object, it can lead to serious ear injuries. And if you laggard in taking appropriate action, you are playing with ear loss.

Your ears can clean themselves

Cerumen or earwax stops dirt and dust from entering the ear canal thus preventing it from slipping deeper down where it could block your eardrum and dull your hearing. Activities such as yawning, chewing and talking moves the dirty ear wax out of the ear canal. In addition to this, ensure you take a regular shower.

