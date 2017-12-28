Easy Short Bread Cake Recipe For The Family

Photo credit - Sally Baking Addiction

Ingredients

100g buttter

50g caster sugar

150g plain flour

Method

1. put all the ingredients into a bowl and rub together until a breadcrumb like mixture is left.

2. squeeze the mixture together again to form a big ball of dough.

3. seperate into balls the size of ping pong balls the flatten on a baking tray using the back of a fork.

4. cook for 15 - 20 minutes at 170 degrees