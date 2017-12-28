modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Home & Food

Easy Short Bread Cake Recipe For The Family

Studentrecipes.com
Photo credit - Sally Baking Addiction
Ingredients

  • 100g buttter
  • 50g caster sugar
  • 150g plain flour

Method
1. put all the ingredients into a bowl and rub together until a breadcrumb like mixture is left.

2. squeeze the mixture together again to form a big ball of dough.

3. seperate into balls the size of ping pong balls the flatten on a baking tray using the back of a fork.

4. cook for 15 - 20 minutes at 170 degrees

