Recipe; Oven-Baked Jollof Rice This Holiday Season
Mywekutastes.com
Photo credit - Mywekutastes
Ingredients 400 g Rice 4 Onions 7 Tomatoes 1 Diced Carrots 2 tbsp Curry Powder 1 tsp Thyme 2 Scotch bonnet peppers 2 tbsp Tomato puree 50 g Mixed vegetables 1/2 tsp Salt 3 tbsp vegetable oil Directions 1Saute 2 diced onions for 5 minutes or until golden and soft on medium heat in oil
2Add Tomato puree stirring gently for 3-5 more minutes
3Blend 2 onions, scotch bonnet peppers and tomatoes and add to the mix
4Add spices and or stock and leave stew to cook for 20-30 minutes stirring regularly
5Add rice to stew in pot and stir well for a few seconds
6Transfer contents of the pot into a baking tray
7Cover with kitchen foil to make the tray as airtight as possible so the steam does not escape
8Bake the jollof in the oven on medium heat for 20-30 minutes
9Add the mixed vegetables in the last 5-10 minutes of baking stirring it well into the rice.
