Recipe; Oven-Baked Jollof Rice This Holiday Season

Ingredients

400 g Rice

4 Onions

7 Tomatoes

1 Diced Carrots

2 tbsp Curry Powder

1 tsp Thyme

2 Scotch bonnet peppers

2 tbsp Tomato puree

50 g Mixed vegetables

1/2 tsp Salt

3 tbsp vegetable oil

Directions

1Saute 2 diced onions for 5 minutes or until golden and soft on medium heat in oil

2Add Tomato puree stirring gently for 3-5 more minutes

3Blend 2 onions, scotch bonnet peppers and tomatoes and add to the mix

4Add spices and or stock and leave stew to cook for 20-30 minutes stirring regularly

5Add rice to stew in pot and stir well for a few seconds

6Transfer contents of the pot into a baking tray

7Cover with kitchen foil to make the tray as airtight as possible so the steam does not escape

8Bake the jollof in the oven on medium heat for 20-30 minutes

9Add the mixed vegetables in the last 5-10 minutes of baking stirring it well into the rice.

10Ready to serve