How To Always Have A Fresh Breath

Photo credit - Newhealthguide

1. Brush your teeth and your tongue twice every day

Smelly bacteria can accumulate on your tongue, as well as your teeth, so don’t forget to brush your tongue, especially the back of your tongue, whenever you brush your teeth. In one study it was discovered that brushing the tongue reduced bad breath by 70%. Remember that you should be brushing twice a day, every day.

2. Get regular check-ups at the dentist

Bad breath can also be caused by cavities, so it is important to keep up with your dental appointments. Your dentist will recommend how often you should have a check-up, based on the condition of your teeth and gums. While you get your check-up, you can also have a professional clean of your teeth done and that will help keep bad breath away too.

3. Avoid food that causes bad breath

Certain types of food are notorious for causing bad breath, such as onions, garlic and coffee. Food that is acidic can cause bad breath as well, because they change the PH balance in your mouth, which causes bacteria to multiply faster. Try avoiding things like tomatoes, grapefruit, pineapple and oranges and see if that helps.

4. Floss daily

Small particles of food can get trapped in between your teeth and brushing alone won’t dislodge it. If that food is left there, the bacteria in your mouth will feed off it and that will cause bad breath. Flossing daily is the only way to make sure that you remove those small particles of food.

5. Use an antibacterial mouthwash

An antibacterial mouthwash will kill off the bacteria that brushing won’t and it will keep your mouth fresh for a long time. Use a mouthwash after every brush and look mouthwashes that contain chlorhexidine, or cetylpyridinium chloride, because these are the best for fighting the bacteria that causes bad breath.

6. Drink lots of water

If your mouth gets dry, then your bad breath will get worse, so make sure that drink plenty of water throughout the day and it will help to keep your breath fresh. You should be drinking plenty of water for the benefit of your health anyway, so increasing how much you drink will be a good thing all round.

7. Cut down on sugar

Sugar is another thing that the bacteria in your life love to feed off, and when they feed, that is when you get bad breath. Cut down on sugary drinks and foods and fewer bacteria will grow in your mouth and your breath will smell fresher.