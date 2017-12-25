Tricks To Make Your Lipstick Last Longer

Photo credit- Pinterest

1. Exfoliate. Scrub your lips with the rest of your face while you're in the shower in the morning. A gentle exfoliator will smooth over the flakes that come with winter's chapped lips.

2. Moisturize . With the temperatures dropping faster than you can say "pumpkin spice latté," moisturizing everything, including your lips is key. Stock up on a long-lasting chapstick to keep your pucker from getting chapped and use it before applying lipstick to help it go on smoothly.

3. Prime & Line. Use an easy-to-apply lip primer to set the stage for the bold color. Once it's absorbed, outline you lips in a liner that's the same shade of your natural lip color.

4. Add Your Red. Apply your red lipstick of choice in two swipes. Blot a couple times on a tissue and repeat with another swipe of lipstick, followed by another blot. Do this until you score your desired color strength.

5. Set with Powder. You heard us, powder—on your lips. A light, transulescent powder will help keep the color in place even after you enjoy a huge mug of hot chocolate!