5 Ways Charcoal Can Be Used To Achieve A Beautiful Skin

Photo credit - Pinterest

1. Deep Cleaning

Because activated charcoal has no chemicals added to it, it can often be used on the most sensitive of skin. Consider incorporating the fine charcoal powder with your favorite gentle cleanser a couple of times each week – the charcoal gives your cleanser a “boost” by attracting dirt and other substances to the skin’s surface and sweeping them away.

Note: For those with dry skin, activated charcoal may be a bit too drying. If you have combination skin, or an oily “T-zone,” use the charcoal powder/cleanser mix only on those areas. Be sure to rinse thoroughly, and follow with your favorite toner and moisturizer.

2. Purified Complexion

Activated charcoal is known to absorb 100 to 200 times its weight in impurities.1 Make it into a mask to help to flush out all the impurities. Here is a DIY mask idea that you can try at home.

Carefully empty two capsules of activated charcoal (approximately ¼ tsp) into a small bowl. Add 1 tsp of rose water, and 2 tsp of water and mix to form a paste. Add more water if necessary.

Apply the paste to your face, making sure to coat any problem areas completely. Avoid the eye and lip areas. Leave the mask on for approximately 15 minutes, or until completely dry.

Rinse the mask off thoroughly, following with a cool rinse to “close” pores.

This mask can help draw out all types of toxins and dirt, leaving behind smooth, glowing skin that feels extra clean.

Note: You can add 1 to 1 ½ tsp of bentonite clay to the mask mixture for extra absorption. If you have sensitive skin, however, the basic mask recipe should suffice.

3. Blackhead Fighting

If you struggle with seemingly impossible-to-remove blackheads, activated charcoal may be exactly what’s needed. In this case, activated charcoal powder can be used as an effective spot treatment on the most stubborn areas. Try this recipe to banish blackheads:

Mix a teaspoon of activated charcoal powder with water to form a paste, and add a small squeeze of honey. Leave on trouble areas for 5 to 10 minutes, then rinse thoroughly and pat skin dry.

Afterwards, your skin should feel smooth and your pores should be visibly refined.

Note: Some people may notice the charcoal lingers in the pores as black dots – this can easily be removed by gently rubbing the area with a warm wash cloth.

4. Balances Oily Skin

When the carbon in activated charcoal comes into contact with impurities, it soaks up the sheen on your face. If you struggle with oily skin, activated charcoal may help to balance things out. Try using a facial mask or wash with charcoal to draw out toxins and eliminate excess sebum from your complexion. Don’t overdo it, though: once or twice a week is plenty, to avoid drying out the skin too much.

Here is an easy DIY face mask recipe specifically designed for oily skin:2

Mix together 2 capsules of activated charcoal, ½ teaspoon bentonite clay, ¼ teaspoon coconut oil, ¼ teaspoon avocado oil, and a teaspoon of water.

1.Mix together all ingredients with a wooden or plastic spoon.

2.Use a cosmetic or other brush to apply the mixture to your face. Be careful to avoid your eyes and mouth.

3.Let the mask sit on your face until it dries, then remove it with a warm washcloth, rinse your face with cool water, and pat dry.

Note: Always perform a patch test before using a new product to test for sensitivities.

5. Gently Exfoliates

Use activated charcoal to make your skin glow via exfoliation. Its texture makes for a gentle, natural exfoliator. It helps to remove bacteria, sebum, and dead skin cells from the face, while its antimicrobial properties may help to prevent skin infections.

Make your own all-natural exfoliator by combining one capsule of activated charcoal with 1 tsp of honey and 1 tsp of olive oil. Carefully stir the mixture and apply to the face. The activated charcoal is a very gentle exfoliator, but still, go slowly, making circular motions with your fingers. Avoid getting the mixture in your eyes. Exfoliate for approximately one to two minutes, then rinse, pat dry and follow up with your favorite light moisturizer (the olive oil in the scrub will provide some natural moisturizing properties).