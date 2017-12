Photo credit - medicalnewstoday.com

Almonds

When heart pain occurs after eating, acid reflux or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) may be to blame. Both conditions may cause intense chest pain. Many people claim that eating a handful of almonds or drinking almond milk when heartburn strikes eases symptoms.

The evidence is anecdotal and there’s not enough scientific data to support this claim. Almonds are an alkaline food and in theory, they may help to soothe and neutralize acid in the esophagus.

On the other hand, almonds are high in fat. For some people, fat triggers acid reflux. Fatty foods may cause the lower esophageal sphincter to relax and allow acid to flow backwards into the esophagus.

Apple cider vinegar

Drinking a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with a glass of water before meals or when heart pain strikes is another home remedy for acid reflux. There’s little scientific evidence to show that apple cider vinegar eases heartburn. Still, many people swear it works.

Some people experience acid reflux because their stomach doesn’t produce enough acid. In this case, apple cider vinegar may help by increasing the amount of acid in the stomach. The compound that gives apple cider vinegar its tang is acetic acid. It may help break down food and support digestion.

Apple cider vinegar doesn’t cause side effects in most people. However, it may thin your blood and should be used with caution if you take blood thinners.

Drinking a hot drink

Gas is a common cause of chest pain. A hot or warm drink may help rev up your digestive system and ease gas and bloating . Hot hibiscus tea , in particular, supports digestion and heart health. Research shows hibiscus helps lower blood pressure and reduces cholesterol and triglycerides. Hibiscus is generally recognized as safe to consume.

Apply a cold pack

Heart pain is sometimes caused by chest muscle strain. Weightlifting, a fall, or even carrying a child or a heavy laundry basket may all be culprits. Costochondritis , which is an inflammation of the chest wall, is often the source of severe chest pain. Applying a cold pack several times a day to the affected area may help reduce inflammation and ease pain.