1. Apply for scholarships and internships

If there was ever a time to apply, it’s now! You don’t have to spend the entire break applying for scholarships, but even if you devote a few hours to your scholarship applications; it will make a world of difference in your search . After all, it only takes one to win!

2. Bake

What better to get you in the holiday spirit than baking a pie? Your home will be filled with a delicious aroma and you’ll have a great gift to take to a holiday party or share with any house guests that stop by.

3. Catch up with old friends (and stay in touch with new ones)

Pretty much everyone you went to high school with will be off school for the holidays. You can use this time to catch up, relive old times and get the gang together to reminisce about the good ol’ days.

4. Exercise

Stay healthy and combat the holiday bulge by keeping up with a regular exercise regimen. You’ll look – and, more importantly, feel – better.

5. Plan next semester’s schedule

It’s time to get a jump start on planning next semester while you have time and there’s no time like the present!

Additionally, you should start creating a game plan for next semester now, before you get too busy to do so later.

6. Revamp your resume, cover letter and/or essays

Whether it’s a job, internship or college application resume, cover letter or essays, updated documents are always good to keep on hand at all times – after all, you never know when you might need them!

Opportunity knocks the moment you’re least expecting it so it’s always best to be prepared at a moment’s notice.