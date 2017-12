Photo culled from healthtipsportal.com

Signs and symptoms of testicular cancer include swelling or discomfort in the scrotum.

These and other signs and symptoms may be caused by testicular cancer or by other conditions. Check with your doctor if you have any of the following:

A painless lump or swelling in either testicle.

A change in how the testicle feels.

A dull ache in the lower abdomen or the groin.

A sudden build-up of fluid in the scrotum.

Pain or discomfort in a testicle or in the scrotum

Tests that examine the testicles and blood are used to detect (find) and diagnose testicular cancer.

The following tests and procedures may be used: